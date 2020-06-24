Villanova University Declares Support for LGBTQ+ Pride Month, Defying Catholic Teaching

Villanova University recently declared its support for June Pride Month via social media, contrary to its Catholic roots.

Villanova describes itself as a “Catholic Augustinian community of higher education,” and “inspired by the life and teaching of Jesus Christ,” “grounded in the wisdom of the Catholic intellectual tradition and advances a deeper understanding of the relationship between faith and reason.”

The university names itself after St. Thomas of Villanova. It is the oldest Catholic university in Pennsylvania.

The institution posted its Pride Month support on the Villanova Athletics’ Facebook and Twitter accounts on June 22.

Here’s the tweet below:

The university’s full tweet reads, “Love is Love. Happy #PrideMonth 🏳️‍🌈 – We are proud to be an ally of the LGBTQ+ Community. /

🖤🤎❤️🧡💛💚💙💜””.

The Catholic Church teaches that people with homosexual tendencies “must be accepted with respect, compassion, and sensitivity,” but that homosexual acts constitute “grave depravity,” are “intrinsically disordered,” and that “under no circumstances can they be approved.” Instead, “homosexual persons are called to chastity.” (CCC 2357-2359)

Several users admonished the university for supporting homosexuality.

Here’s what some people said:

One Villanova master’s student called out the institution on her Twitter account, stating that she’s “ashamed” to attend the university due to its support of the homosexual lifestyle.

Here’s her post below:

Villanova is proud to be an ally of the LGBTQ community and ashamed to be Catholic so I’m ashamed to attend here and that’s that pic.twitter.com/KkQcC6e4PW — Melanie (@MelanieDio) June 22, 2020

Click here if you cannot see the post above.

The student’s full post reads, “Villanova is proud to be an ally of the LGBTQ community and ashamed to be Catholic, so I’m ashamed to attend here and that’s that.”

After pushback and disagreement from other Twitter users, she added, “I’m sorry I want a Catholic university to uphold Catholic belief. Imagine if a state school started flying the Vatican flag – everyone would be confused…I’m tired of Christians having to be the ones to look the other way while secularization runs over their morals”

Several other users also called out the university for defying church teaching.

Here’s what other users said:

This user said, “As a Catholic university, you should know the tenets of the faith. There is no pride to be had in sin. I am a Catholic feminist, and sexual complementariness is our belief.

“Learn about the Theology of the Body and proclaim the Good News as it was meant to be.”

This user added, “Shaking head and crossing Villanova off my kid’s college considerations. I thought this was a Catholic University.”

Another user said, “Does the athletics department ever check the Church calendar? Today is the feast day of Sts. John Fisher & Thomas More, who were martyred for not submitting to the king’s redefinition of his own marriage. / I would take them as your example moving forward.”

Please pray for Catholic universities!

St. Thomas of Villanova, please pray for us!

