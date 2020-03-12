When St. Michael Miraculously Saved Rome From a Deadly Plague – The Supernatural Story of Castel Sant’Angelo

Have you heard this miraculous story about the Castel Sant’Angelo?

The Castel Sant’Angelo is a large fortress near Vatican City with a gigantic St. Michael the Archangel statue on top. This statue signifies a magnificent story of God’s love and care for his people through the angels.

Around 590 A.D., Rome suffered a terrible plague causing many deaths. Pope St. Gregory the Great plead for the angels’ help to fight this epidemic. The pontiff celebrated Masses and tirelessly processed through Rome with prayers and incense.

St. Michael later appeared on top of the castle with his sword.

In the book The Golden Legend: Readings on the Saints, author Jacobus de Voragine writes:

“The plague was still ravaging Rome, and Gregory ordered the procession to continue to make the circuit of the city, the marchers chanting litanies. An image of the Blessed Mary ever Virgin was carried in the procession.”

“And lo and behold! The poisonous uncleanness of the air yielded to the image as if fleeing from it and being unable to withstand its presence: the passage of the picture brought about a wonderful serenity and purity in the air. We are also told that the voices of the angels were heard around the image, singing…”

“Then the pope saw an angel of the Lord standing atop the castle of Crescentius, wiping a bloody sword and sheathing it. Gregory understood that that put an end to the plague, as, indeed, happened. Thereafter the castle was called the Castle of the Holy Angel.”

Pope St. Gregory the Great then built the St. Michael statue on top of the castle, representing his protection over Rome and the Church.

Let us turn to St. Michael the Archangel in defeating the coronavirus pandemic!

St. Michael the Archangel, please defend us in this day of battle!

