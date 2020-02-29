Watch the Powerful ‘Fatima’ Hollywood Movie Trailer, Featuring Andrea Bocelli’s Original Song

I’m so excited to see this movie! 😍

The independent Hollywood movie studio Picturehouse dropped the Fatima movie trailer on Ash Wednesday.

The film follows the miraculous story of the three Fatima children–Lucia, Jacinta, and Francisco. Our Lady appeared to them several times in 1917 in Fatima, Portugal.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal said Fatima “shows why it is still possible for humanity to believe in divine intervention, even in our contemporary world.

“The film leads us to reflect that 100 years later, the light of God that the Virgin Mary shined upon Francisco, Jacinta and Lucia still lights the way for those who commit to a life of faith in the Gospel.”

Watch the powerful trailer below:



Singer Andrea Bocelli performs “Gratia Plena,” an original song for the movie’s end credits. He told Carmel Communications he “is delighted” to participate in this project.

“What Our Lady of Fatima represents, in her inspired simplicity, is an epicenter of spirituality, a catalyst for prayer, and a bridge between humanity and the divine,” Bocelli said. “It is no coincidence that people have sung extraordinary songs that evoke her over the centuries. She brought an undeniable message of peace and universal fellowship.”

Fatima hits theaters April 24.

