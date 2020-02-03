Jennifer Lopez Blasphemously Mimics Jesus on Stripper Pole at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lord have mercy!

Jennifer Lopez performed at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, creating quite the stir.

Viewers criticized both Lopez and Columbian singer Shakira for their immodest, lustful, and immoral performance, leaving people feeling the need to change the channel.

However, impurity was not the only issue in this year’s halftime performance. Jennifer Lopez appeared to blasphemously mimic Our Lord while lustfully dancing half-naked on a stripper pole. The backup dancers also appear to bow down to Lopez.

Watch the clip below: (Warning – explicit performance)



Click here if you cannot see the post above.

Here’s a screenshot below:

This year’s Super Bowl theme supposedly was “female empowerment,” but many did not agree.

Former Planned Parenthood clinic director-turned pro-life advocate Abby Johnson said the NFL does not know what female empowerment even means.

One of Johnson’s tweets reads, “I think maybe the NFL doesn’t know what ‘female empowerment’ means. Cause it wasn’t that halftime show. 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Another tweet reads, “Ladies. Don’t cry about being disrespected if you aren’t behaving like a respectable woman. Class is always in style.”

EWTN Pro-life Weekly host Catherine Hadro also commented on the performance.

Hadro tweeted, “Yes, Shakira and J.Lo are in great shape. / Yes, I’m amazed they are 43 and 50. / Yes, I’ve grown up as big fans of theirs. / No, I would not consider that half-time show as “female empowerment.” / #SuperBowlLIII”

The World Over host Raymond Arroyo said his 16-year-old did not approve of the performance.

Arroyo’s tweet reads, “My 16 year old just now: ‘The #Superbowl is the only time of the year when it is socially acceptable to watch half-naked women with your family.’ #PepsiHalftime #theseKidsDontLie”

What are your thoughts?

[See also: FOX Sports Blocks Pro-Life Super Bowl Ad Featuring 14 Abortion Survivors]

[See also: Super Bowl Doritos Ad Upsets Pro-Choicers for “Humanizing Fetuses”]