Texas Bishop Rebukes Netflix’s Gay Depiction of Jesus: “Blasphemers Don’t Deserve a Penny”

Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas called out Netflix for depicting Jesus as a homosexual in “The First Temptation of Christ,” a Christmas special airing in Brazil.

The Brazilian-based YouTube company Porta dos Fundos produced the film. It is also available to U.S. subscribers.

The movie depicts Jesus coming home for his birthday with boyfriend Orlando to meet Mary and Joseph. It also illustrates Mary as a pot-smoking adulterer.

The Netflix movie description says, “Jesus, who’s hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos.

Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas denounced the streaming service in a Sunday Twitter post. He referred to the company as “blasphemers,” adding that he cancelled his subscription.

Bishop Strickland’s full tweet reads, “Just cancelled Netflix….hardly have time to watch it anyway, but blasphemers don’t deserve a penny of support!”

So far, the tweet has more than 4,000 likes and over 700 retweets. The post also generated approximately 200 comments.

Here’s how some users responded:

Canon lawyer Edward Peters said, “We will cancel Netflix on the next billing cycle. And thank you for your online ministry. Oremus pro invicem.” (Translation: “Let us pray for one another.”)

Fr. Stephen Schultz of the Diocese of Arlington, Va. also commended the decision.

“Good call, Your Excellency! Thank you for your witness!”

Sr. Josephine Garret of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth said her order cancelled Netflix after they “aggressively supported abortion.”

“We got rid of it in our homes when they were aggressively supporting abortion a few months ago,” the sister responded. “At that time, they reported their first non-profitable months in history. And we don’t miss it because no one has actual time to watch a full movie! 😂”

This user also agreed with Bishop Strickland.

His full tweet reads, “I’m no longer watching Netflix, nor am I ever looking back. No amount of blasphemy is worth any more of my money!”

Christians have also petitioned Netflix requesting the movie’s removal from the service. The change.org petition has generated almost 2 million signatures at the time of this writing.

Pray for the conversion of blasphemers!

