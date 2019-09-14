Texas Priest Miraculously Survives Attempted Shooting, Suspects’ Gun Fails to Fire Three Times

What an amazing miracle!

While holding out his rosary, Rev. Desmond Ohankwere credits “divine intervention” for saving his life after four men assaulted him at gunpoint outside his home near St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Houston.

The Associated Press reported that the four men involved first stole an SUV from a gas station while the owner filled it with fuel. They then encountered the priest walking and praying the rosary in a nearby Catholic Church parking lot after the SUV ran out of gas.

The men robbed him, taking his keys and two cell phones. However, they did not take his rosary.

On his knees praying for God to spare is life, the suspect attempted to fire the gun twice, pointing it to his head. The trigger failed both times.

“When he clicked it, I thought I was gone, so then he tried it again,” Fr. Ohankwere told KHOU 11 of Houston. “I should be dead now. You should be talking about my burial.”

The men then beat the priest after the trigger misfired. Fr. Ohankwere said they even tried firing the gun a third time, but the gun again failed to fire.

Fr. Ohankwere now has bruises and scrapes on his head, arm and lower body, but God answered his prayers.

Fr. Ohankwere tells his story below:



Click here if you cannot see the video above.

Following Fr. Ohankwere’s attack, the men also robbed a woman and stole her pickup. One of the suspects then shot a 29-year-old police officer three times with the officer’s weapon. Another officer then shot and killed one of the suspects, and they took two more into custody. Police are still searching for one suspect at large.

The 29-year-old officer is now walking and in stable condition.

Let us pray for all those involved!

[See also: Priest Brutally Attacked With Rosary in Polish Church: “I Was Flooded With Blood”]

[See also: Famous Priest Shoved Off Stage in Attack at Major Brazilian Event (Video Inside)]