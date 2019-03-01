ISIS Brutality Drove These Muslims to Christian Conversion: “Their God is Not My God”

God’s grace is so good!

NBC News reported the stories of several Muslims who chose Christianity after witnessing and experiencing ISIS’s horrific brutality.

After the Islamic State were driven of the northern Syrian city of Kobani four years ago, many Muslims wondered if they should remain true to their faith.

While Muslims converting to Christianity is rare in Syria, it does happen. However, “those who abandon Islam are often ostracized by their families and communities.”

According to the NBC report, the Church of the Brethren is the first Christian Church to open in this area for decades. This church attracts many Christian converts.

Mechanic and 23-year-old Farhad Jasim, who attends the Church of the Brethren, converted to Christianity last year.

According to NBC News, ISIS imprisoned him for six months in 2016. They tortured and forced him to recite the Quran after realizing he did not know “the basics of Islam.”

“After I witnessed their brutality with my own eyes, I started to be skeptical about my belief,” he told NBC News.

“If ISIS represents Islam, I don’t want to be a Muslim anymore,” he added. “Their God is not my God…“It didn’t take me long to discover that Christianity was the religion I was searching for.”

However, after converting, His loved ones now have nothing to do with him. He said he hopes they someday forgive them and also convert.

Farmer and 47-year-old Firas also converted to Christianity last year.

According to the article, the husband and father of three girls said ISIS severely punished people for disobeying Muslim traditions or disagreeing with their beliefs.

He explained that ISIS held people captive in cages on the street during the scorching summer for not abiding by the Ramadan fast.

“I saw men and young teenagers being whipped on the streets because they were caught smoking. I saw dead bodies of young men being thrown from high buildings for being gay,” he told NBC News.

He added that “ISIS members were terrorizing people and then going to the mosque to pray to Allah…After their prayers, they would leave the mosque and terrorize people again.”

The report also stated that “the brutality he witnessed in the caliphate was too much to bear.”

He continued, “If heaven is made for ISIS and their belief, I would choose hell for myself instead of being again with them in the same place, even if it’s paradise.”

Pray for the conversion of Muslims!

