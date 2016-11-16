13 Saint Quotes that Reveal the Supernatural Power of the Rosary
1) “Give me an army saying the Rosary and I will conquer the world.” – Pope Bl. Pius IX
2) “The Rosary is the ‘weapon’ for these times.” – St. Padre Pio
3) “The holy Rosary is a powerful weapon. Use it with confidence and you’ll be amazed at the results.” – St. Josemaria Escriva
4) “The Rosary is the most beautiful and the most rich in graces of all prayers; it is the prayer that touches most the Heart of the Mother of God…and if you wish peace to reign in your homes, recite the family Rosary.” – Pope St. Pius X
5) “The Rosary is a powerful weapon to put the demons to flight and to keep oneself from sin…If you desire peace in your hearts, in your homes, and in your country, assemble each evening to recite the Rosary. Let not even one day pass without saying it, no matter how burdened you may be with many cares and labors.” – Pope Pius XI
6) “How beautiful is the family that recites the Rosary every evening!” – Pope St. John Paul II
7) “The Rosary is a priceless treasure inspired by God.” – St. Louis De Monfort
8) “Go to the Madonna. Love her! Always say the Rosary. Say it well. Say it as often as you can! Be souls of prayer. Never tire of praying, it is what is essential. Prayer shakes the Heart of God, it obtains necessary graces!” – St. Padre Pio
9) “The greatest method of praying is to pray the Rosary.” – St. Francis de Sales
10) “The rosary is the scourge of the devil.” – Pope Adrian VI
11) “If there were one million families praying the Rosary every day, the entire world would be saved.” – Pope St. Pius X
12) “The Rosary is the most excellent form of prayer and the most efficacious means of attaining eternal life. It is the remedy for all our evils, the root of all our blessings. There is no more excellent way of praying.” Pope Leo XIII
13) “The Rosary is a school for learning true Christian perfection.” – Pope St. John XXIII
[See also: The 15 Promises of the Virgin Mary For Those Who Pray the Holy Rosary]
[See also: When the Rosary Saved Christendom: The Extraordinary Miracle of Lepanto]