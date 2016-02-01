If Hobbits Had Churches: The Gorgeous “Turf Churches” of Iceland

Shubhika Bharathwaj, Flickr

If the Hobbits in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings had built churches, they probably would have built them like this!

In Iceland, they used to build what’s called “turf churches.” That is, churches made of wood and stone and covered with dirt and grass. There are only 6 of them left, and the last one was built in the 19th century.

And they are amazingly beautiful!

Below are photos of five of these beautiful and unique places of Christian worship. You can click on any image to view it full size.

Enjoy!

One of the most famous ones is in Hof, Iceland:

Shubhika Bharathwaj, Flickr
Shubhika Bharathwaj, Flickr
via hof1.is
via hof1.is
Johan Wieland, Flickr
Johan Wieland, Flickr

This is definitely where Bilbo would have gone to church!

But the Viðimýrarkirkja in Skagafjörður, Iceland might be a close second:

Anita Ritenour, Flickr
Anita Ritenour, Flickr
Rafael Vila, Flickr
Rafael Vila, Flickr

This one is the oldest church in Iceland, in Nupsstadur:

oriateka, Flickr
oriateka, Flickr
oriateka, Flickr
oriateka, Flickr
oriateka, Flickr
oriateka, Flickr

Here’s Gröf church:

Natalia Svedlund, Flickr
Natalia Svedlund, Flickr
The.Rohit, Flickr
The.Rohit, Flickr
Ellen van den Berg, Flickr
Ellen van den Berg, Flickr

And here’s Saurbæjarkirkja in Eyjafjörður, Iceland:

Joaoleitao, Wikipedia
Joaoleitao, Wikipedia
Joaoleitao, Wikipedia
Joaoleitao, Wikipedia

These are so beautiful! So who wants to go visit?

