If Hobbits Had Churches: The Gorgeous “Turf Churches” of Iceland

If the Hobbits in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings had built churches, they probably would have built them like this!

In Iceland, they used to build what’s called “turf churches.” That is, churches made of wood and stone and covered with dirt and grass. There are only 6 of them left, and the last one was built in the 19th century.

And they are amazingly beautiful!

Below are photos of five of these beautiful and unique places of Christian worship. You can click on any image to view it full size.

Enjoy!

[See also: 12 Awe-Inspiring “Vertical Photos” of the World’s Most Beautiful Churches]

[See also: Inside Antarctica’s Catholic Ice Chapel, the World’s Southernmost Church]

One of the most famous ones is in Hof, Iceland:

This is definitely where Bilbo would have gone to church!

But the Viðimýrarkirkja in Skagafjörður, Iceland might be a close second:

This one is the oldest church in Iceland, in Nupsstadur:

Here’s Gröf church:

And here’s Saurbæjarkirkja in Eyjafjörður, Iceland:

These are so beautiful! So who wants to go visit?

[See also: The Jaw-Dropping Wonder of St. Petersburg: The Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood]

[See also: 16 Churches So Beautiful They’ll Take Your Breath Away]